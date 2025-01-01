Bengaluru suicide case: HC tells techie's dad to inform SC about daughter-in-law's custody

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has directed the father of Atul Subhash, a city-based techie who died of suicide last month, to inform the Supreme Court about the judicial custody of Nikita, his estranged wife and accused in the case.

The Apex Court is currently hearing a petition filed by Atul’s mother seeking custody of her minor grandson.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order in response to a petition by Nikita, challenging the legality of her arrest and the abetment to suicide case registered against her following her husband's death.

Nikita’s lawyer Bharath Kumar argued that her arrest was unlawful as the police failed to serve the grounds for her detention.

He also sought interim bail for her, emphasising her need to defend herself in the top court.

However, State Public Prosecutor-II Vijayakumar Majage sought time until January 6 to provide details of the investigation.

During the proceedings, Nikita’s counsel highlighted that the trial court had scheduled the hearing of her and other accused’s bail applications for January 4.

He requested the High Court to direct the trial court to decide on the bail plea on the same day following which the HC agreed and adjourned further hearings on the petition to January 6. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)