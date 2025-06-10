Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC posts hearing to June 12
On June 5, Karnataka HC had taken suo moto cognizance of the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede and directed the state government to file a status report
Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday posted to June 12 the next hearing into a petition initiated by it on the June 4 stampede at the Chinnaswamy stadium here that claimed 11 lives.
The court ordered Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty to file a reply in a sealed cover.
During the hearing, AG Shetty submitted that he has not yet filed his reply. He said a judicial commission has been constituted, giving a one-month timeline for a report. He also noted that police officers have been suspended.
Shetty requested for a sealed-envelope submission, stating that in the pending bail petitions being heard concurrently, any statements made in the case were being used by the accused.
The suo-moto petition was heard by acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi.
A former member of the Legislative Council sought to be impleaded in the petition.
Meanwhile, a counsel mentioned that he is also filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the stampede.
On June 5, Karnataka HC had taken suo moto cognizance of the stadium stampede event, and directed the state government to file a status report. PTI