Bengaluru stampede : Karnataka HC denies interim relief to RCB manager
In his petition, Sosale, RCBS's marketing head, questioned the legality of his June 6 early morning arrest
Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday denied any interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the June 4 stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives here.
The court also reserved its order on his petition till June 11.
Sosale was arrested on June 6 by the Central Crime Branch.
In his petition, Sosale questioned the legality of his June 6 early morning arrest. He alleged that the police action was influenced by political directives. PTI
