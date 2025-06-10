Bengaluru stampede : Karnataka HC denies interim relief to RCB manager

Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday denied any interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in the June 4 stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives here.

The court also reserved its order on his petition till June 11.

Sosale was arrested on June 6 by the Central Crime Branch.

In his petition, Sosale questioned the legality of his June 6 early morning arrest. He alleged that the police action was influenced by political directives. PTI

