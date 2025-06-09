Bengaluru stampede: Chinnaswamy stadium could be shifted, hints minister

Bengaluru, June 8 (PTI) A day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will examine the proposal to shift the cricket stadium outside Bengaluru city, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said he has sought for the file and the cabinet has to decide in this regard.

He also said that the lease amount that is being paid by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to the government is very less.

Responding to a question on the demand to shift the cricket stadium outside Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday said, "we will examine it....place has to be identified." The demand for shifting the stadium has gained momentum following the June 4 stampede in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium in which 11 people died.

"It's ours (department's) we have given it for lease. The cabinet has to decide about it," Jarkijoli said in response to a question by reporters, on any proposal by his department regarding shifting the stadium.

Asked if the PWD department will give land if the proposal comes for it to be moved outside the city, he said, "there is no need for us to give land, they (KSCA) have enough money, they can purchase a hundred acres. Earlier there was some need, hence the land was given (on lease to KSCA). Now if they want, they will have to purchase land." Noting that the lease amount is very less, the Minister said, the lease has been renewed twice -- thirty years each.

"After the issue was raised recently, I have sought for the file, will look into it. Will check when the lease period ends. As far as I know the annual lease amount is very less," he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)