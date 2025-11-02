Speeding ambulance kills couple, injures two others in Bengaluru crash

A couple was killed and two others were injured when a speeding ambulance allegedly hit them at a traffic signal in Bengaluru on Saturday (November 1) night. According to the police officials, the incident took place in the KH Junction near the Shanti Nagar bus stand. The ambulance also hit several two-wheelers during the incident.

Police said on Sunday that the ambulance driver, who had allegedly fled the scene after the incident, was traced and detained by the police in the morning.

Fatal crash at signal

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding ambulance allegedly lost control and collided with several two-wheelers at the signal. It allegedly dragged one of the two-wheelers for a few metres, before coming to a halt after crashing into a nearby signal control post.

Two people, identified as 40-year-old Ismail and his wife Sameen Banu, who were riding a Dio scooter, died on the spot. Two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, bystanders were seen lifting the ambulance after it crashed into a police outpost. A video from the scene showed people trying to move the vehicle, with several damaged motorcycles and the police outpost visible in the background. Police have registered a case and are questioning the ambulance driver.

(With agency inputs)