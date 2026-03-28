Bengaluru professor calls student 'terrorist' in class, FIR lodged

An adjunct professor of a private university in Bengaluru allegedly referred to a student as a “terrorist”. The accused also mentioned the ongoing war between Iran, Israel and the US, stating that the conflict was taking place because of “people like you”, adding that US President Donald Trump would take them away. Days after making the remarks on March 24, an FIR was lodged against the professor on Saturday (March 28).

A purported video of the professor admonishing the student for allegedly disturbing the class has gone viral on social media.

Following the incident, the students approached the university authorities, after which the professor was suspended on Friday (March 27).

Case registered

Police said that a case has been registered against the professor under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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"We did not receive a complaint from the student. However, taking cognisance of the video and based on preliminary findings, we registered a case on our own. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

What the FIR says

The FIR stated that not only did the professor repeatedly refer to the student as a "terrorist", but also verbally abused him during the class.

“The Iran war happened because of people like you. ‘Trump will take you away. You are idiots; you will go to hell,’” the professor said as mentioned in the FIR.

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The FIR also stated that some students who supported the victim were allegedly suspended, with the official reason cited as “talking during class.” Although the professor later wrote an apology letter to the college, he did not directly apologise to the student.

The department head apologised on his behalf and is also accused of indirectly cautioning the student against pursuing the matter further, it said.

Student union reaction

“A case of student complaint has been received. Pending a detailed enquiry, you are placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the suspension order issued by the university stated.

Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress, has approached the police, alleging that the professor humiliated the student and seeking strict action against him, including a public video apology.

(With agency inputs)