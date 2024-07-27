Bengaluru PG murder: Accused arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru, Jul 27 (PTI) The Bengaluru police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation here recently, officials said on Saturday.

Abhishek was arrested in Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh where he fled after committing the murder of Kriti Kumari, they said.

Talking to reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the accused has been identified and picked up from Madhya Pradesh.

To a query about the motive behind the murder, he said, "We don't know yet. We have to take him into police custody and a thorough investigation and interrogation have to be conducted...only then further details can be shared."

Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima said, "We have arrested the accused from Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh. We have brought him to Bengaluru on transit remand. We have already produced him before court and sought his custody to conclude the further investigation. Once we get his custody, we will thoroughly interrogate him and we will be able to know what was the motive behind this incident."

The victim who hailed from Kaimur district in Bihar did her MBA from Electronic City here and was working for a private company in the sales-marketing field. Her brother also works in Bengaluru, she said.

On Friday, the video of the chilling incident went viral.

According to police, Abhishek had sneaked into the PG accommodation on July 23 and killed Kriti Kumari.

In the video, the man is seen walking into the corridor of the paying guest accommodation holding a polythene bag. He then knocks on the door and later, drags a woman out. The victim resists the attack, but is soon overpowered by the murderer, who slits her throat and runs away.

Upon hearing the noise, other women in the building rushed to the spot, but could not save her.

