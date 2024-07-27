Bengaluru PG girl murder: Suspect held in another state, being brought to city

Karnataka Police on Friday (July 26) apprehended a suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Kriti Kumari in a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru that occurred on July 23.

The suspect, identified as Abhishek, was caught by the police in another state and is being brought to Bengaluru, where he will be produced before a local court after he is formally arrested.

The breakthrough in the case came about after investigators obtained CCTV footage of the crime. It showed the suspect arriving on the third floor of the building at about 11.14 pm on Tuesday (July 23), allegedly carrying a knife concealed in a plastic bag. He knocked on Kriti’s door, and went inside after the door was opened.

The camera footage then shows Kriti and the assailant emerging into the corridor, with the victim struggling to defend herself. The assailant overpowers her and stabs her several times, slits her throat, and then flees from the scene.

Three women from the fourth floor of the building found Kriti bleeding, and she collapsed a couple of minutes later.

It was reported that the police had sent several teams to Madhya Pradesh in the manhunt for the suspect, but police officials have not confirmed whether Abhishek was apprehended from MP.

The police say that the motive for the murder is still not clear though initial reports suggested that it may have been because the victim interfered in a matter involving the assailant and her roommate.