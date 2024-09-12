Bengaluru: Metro services hit after passenger presses emergency button 'for fun'

Metro authorities in Bengaluru fined a young man Rs 5,000 for needlessly pressing an Emergency Trip System in a train, causing services on the Purple Line to be disrupted for 10 minutes.

After being identified and caught, Hemant Kumar, 21, admitted that he pressed the button for fun and said he had no money to cough up as fine. His parents then rushed to the Cubbon Park station and paid up.

‘Mischief for fun’

Kumar did the mischief at the MG Road station, stopping the train for good and disrupting all the services on the Purple Line. Once it resumed running, he boarded it and got off at the Cubbon Park station.

By then, the Metro staff identified him through the CCTV and held him until his parents came, paid the fine and took him home.

A Bangalore Metro Rail Corp Ltd official said the Emergency Trip System must only in an emergency as stops the electricity supply to the entire track, disrupting the movement of metro trains.