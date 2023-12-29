Bengaluru Metro extends New Year's Eve service hours for Purple and Green lines

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Taking into account the crowds on New year's eve, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will extend its train services on both the Purple and Green lines to well after midnight on January 1, 2024, officials said on Friday.

The last train will leave from all terminal stations at 1.30 AM on January 1, they said.

According to officials, train services during this extended period will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes. The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic in all four directions will be at 2.15 AM on January 1.

"As per an advisory received from the police department, in view of safety and security of the public, Mahatma Gandhi Road metro station will be closed at 11 pm on December 31 for public entry and exit and no metro trains will stop at MG Road metro station. However, metro trains will stop at adjacent stations viz Trinity and Cubbon park metro stations as usual," a senior official said.

In its statement, the BMRCL said that one can travel during the extended hours from any metro station to Trinity and Cubbon Park by means of tokens, smart cards, NCMC cards and QR tickets.

Commuters travelling from Trinity and Cubbon Park metro stations after 11 pm can purchase their return journey paper ticket priced at Rs 50 in advance from 8 pm at any metro station, which will be valid for entry only at Trinity and Cubbon Park metro stations after 11 pm on December 31, it said.

"In order to avoid overcrowding and inconvenience to fellow passengers, it is advised that commuters travelling towards Whitefield (Kadugodi) use Trinity metro station and those travelling towards Challaghatta, Nagasandra and Silk Institute use Cubbon Park metro station as both these stations are at an equal distance from MG Road metro station," it added. PTI

