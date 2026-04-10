Bengaluru man held for uploading misleading ‘zombie drug’ video that went viral

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) A day after a video of a man seen in a disoriented state went viral on social media with claims that he was under the influence of a so-called “zombie drug”, police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old employee of a private firm here for uploading the “misleading” video.

Hemanth, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, was issued a notice to join the inquiry, police said.

Learning that the police were looking for him, he posted an apology on social media. He was later taken into custody, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 353(2), relating to statements conducing to public mischief, including spreading false information or rumours that could incite public disorder, and Section 352, dealing with intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, among others, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police added.

After Hemanth uploaded the video, it quickly went viral on Thursday.

Later, police clarified that the man shown in a disoriented state in the video had not consumed any narcotic or psychotropic substance.

He was subjected to a medical examination, and the report confirmed that there was no trace of narcotic substances, Bengaluru police said.

The police also urged the public not to spread unverified or misleading information on social media platforms, as such content can create unnecessary panic and harm individuals’ reputations.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, showed the man standing motionless. People claimed he might be under the influence of a synthetic “zombie drug” and raised concerns about its availability in the city.

An inquiry revealed that the individual seen in the video had come to Bengaluru in search of a livelihood and had been residing there for the past three months, police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

The police warned that strict action will be taken against persons found spreading false information or rumours. PTI

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