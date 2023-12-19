Bengaluru man fined Rs 1.34 lakh for 255 traffic violations; two-wheeler impounded

The Bengaluru police have served a notice to an individual with 255 traffic violations, asking him to clear Rs 1.34 lakh in fines.

The offender, identified as Elumalai, only paid Rs 10,000 and settled 20 cases, as per a news report in Deccan Herald. The police have impounded his Suzuki Access scooter. Elumalai resorted to these violations over a period of two years and was finally caught when the police scoured the list of violators with over 50 offences. Elumalai told the police that he had bought the scooter for his son who works as a courier delivery agent, and added that he rarely uses the two-wheeler.



Working as a daily wager, Elumalai was unaware of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras installed near his house. In the last two to three years, Elumalai and his son drove past the traffic cameras without wearing a helmet on several occasions.



A senior police officer said such cases are being reported regularly as they are gathering data about vehicles with over 50 violations, more so after the digitalisation of traffic fine payment.

