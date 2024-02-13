Bengaluru man, caught for traffic violation, bites cop's finger in viral video; arrested

In a bizarre incident, a Bengaluru man, who was caught for violating traffic rules, was captured on camera biting the finger of a traffic policeman while trying to flee. The man was arrested later.



The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, amassing condemnation by users, shows Sayyad Safi, 28, being stopped by traffic police personnel at Wilson Garden 10th Cross for driving without wearing a helmet.

While one of the traffic constables took away the keys of Safi’s scooter the other, Head Constable Siddaramaeshwara Kaujalagi, tried to record the incident.

Safi in the video is heard arguing with the constables and bites the finger of one of them in a bid to retrieve the keys of his scooter. He is heard telling them that he forgot to wear the helmet as he was going to the hospital and that he doesn’t care if his video goes viral.

The man also tries to snatch Kaujalagi’s phone and tries to flee.

He was arrested and a case was filed against it.

“The suspect is believed to have abused the traffic constable at Wilson Garden 10th Cross, bit his finger and hurt him,” media quoted police as saying.

Police said a case was filed against Safi for abusing and physically assaulting police personnel on duty, criminal intimidation and breach of peace.