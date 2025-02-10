Scare in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar after 4 stabbing incidents in one night

Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area witnessed four stabbing incidents creating panic among the residents on Saturday night (February 8) and rumours started floating that a serial killer was on the loose.

According to local media reports, a knife-wielding youth stabbed four people including two pani puri vendors, between 9:30 PM and 10 PM near 100 Feet Road.

Police form 4 teams

After panic gripped Indiranagar, police quashed rumours of a serial killer being on the loose. Police have identified the culprit as rowdy-sheeter Kadamba.

Four teams have been formed to arrest him, police said.

“A total of four persons were stabbed by the man. We have registered four FIRs. We have identified him. Efforts are on to track him down,” a senior police official was quoted as saying in The Hindu.

Post on Reddit

A user on Reddit said the culprit appeared to be in his mid-20s and was wearing a red T-shirt, white pant and black cap.

“All the incidents reported have happened on the same night. There's no evidence that the criminal has continued thereafter (as of yet). We just confirmed with the police that the criminal has not been caught yet,” the user wrote.

“The sole intent of spreading this information is to make sure that everyone stays safe and vigilant until Bengaluru police apprehends the criminal, which should hopefully be soon. If you know ANYTHING about this, please report it to the police by calling 112. We trust that they are doing their best to nab this criminal. As soon as we have an update, you guys will be the first to know. SBA will always look out for Bengaluru (sic),” the user added.

Also, users on social media on Saturday night had warned people of Indiranagar to be “extremely careful”.