Bengaluru hotels body moves HC against govt's mandatory menstrual leave order

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) The Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the state government’s recent directive making menstrual leave compulsory for women employees across various sectors.

The association has questioned the very basis of the order, highlighting that the State itself has not extended such leave to women working in government departments.

On November 12, 2025, the Labour Department issued a notification directing all establishments covered under the Factories Act of 1948, the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act of 1961, the Plantations Labour Act of 1951, the Beedi and Cigar Workers Act of 1966 and the Motor Transport Workers Act of 1961, to grant one day of menstrual leave per month — adding up to 12 days a year — to all women employees, including permanent, contract and outsourced staff.

The BHA’s petition contended that none of these laws empower the government to mandate menstrual leave and argued that leave policies fall within the internal administrative domain of individual organisations.

It further termed the order "discriminatory" and pointing out that the State, despite being one of the largest employers of women, has not implemented a similar provision for its own workforce.

Advocate B K Prashanth is representing the association in the case.

According to P C Rao, honorary president of the BHA, the petition is expected to be listed soon before a bench headed by Justice Jyoti Moolimani. PTI

