Bengaluru homemaker stabs husband over no wedding anniversary gift

A 35-year-old woman in Bengaluru stabbed her husband while he was asleep after he did not gift anything to her on their wedding anniversary, police said.



According to a report in Times of India, the incident happened in Bengaluru’s Bellandur police station limits at 1:30 am on February 27.

The woman, who is a homemaker, stabbed her husband’s hand with a kitchen knife when he was sleeping. The shocked man managed to push her away and with the help of neighbours rushed to a private hospital.

Police said a case had been registered and they had given the couple time to discuss and get back to them since it was a family matter.

“The case was registered against Sandhya (name changed) on March 1 and she was questioned. Since it is a family matter, we have given the couple time to discuss the issue and get back to us. During investigation, we learnt that Kiran (name changed) couldn’t buy her a gift a day before their wedding anniversary because of his grandfather’s death. She was disturbed as it was the first time he hadn’t given her a gift. Kiran told us his wife was disturbed over some personal issues and he wanted her to undergo counselling,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

The doctors, who treated the 37-year-old man, have sent a medico-legal case report to police.