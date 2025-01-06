Bengaluru: Four of a family found dead; police hints at murder-suicide

A family of four, including a software consultant, his wife, and their two young children, were found dead in their rented RMV II stage (in Sadashiv Nagar) residence in what police suspect is murder-suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Anup Kumar (38), his wife Rakhi (35), their 5-year-old daughter Anupriya, and their 2-year-old son Priyansh. The family, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Bengaluru for Anup Kumar's job as a software consultant with a private firm.

The bodies were found on Monday morning (January 6) when the domestic help came for work. Having received no response despite repeated attempts, the house help alerted neighbors, who contacted the police.

Police are investigating the circumstances which led to the incident.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)