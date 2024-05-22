Prajwal remains on the run; Bengaluru court gives nod to cancel diplomatic passport

A Bengaluru court has approved the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of absconding JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna even as efforts are on by the authorities to declare him a 'proclaimed offender', said sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the Hassan sex scandal.

Sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) told The Federal that the outgoing Hassan MP's diplomatic passport will be cancelled within two or three days. This development also comes after a special request was made to the ministry of external affairs.



Since a diplomatic passport can only be revoked on the direction of a court, an additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Bengaluru has given the nod in Prajwal's case. Earlier on May 1, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking swift action to cancel the passport and to use diplomatic and police channels to ensure his return to India.

Diplomatic passport

Also, notably, Prajwal's diplomatic passport expires on June 4 – the day the results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced. SIT officials said that even if gets elected to parliament for another term, he will have to get his passport extended.

Once his passport is cancelled or when it expires, Prajwal can be detained in the country where he is hiding and deported to India, said SIT officials.

India has operational visa exemption agreements with 34 countries for holders of diplomatic passports, who can visit these countries without a visa for upto 90 days.

Revanna's sex videos

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna fled the country after videos emerged in public allegedly showing him having sex with scores of women against their wishes. He had allegedly filmed these acts.



According to informed sources, Prajwal has kept moving and has travelled to Austria, England and Hungary besides Dubai. He had booked his return to Bengaluru on May 7 and 15 but cancelled the trips.

Red Corner notice

According to SIT officials, if an 'absconding' Prajwal Revanna fails to return to India, he can be declared a 'proclaimed offender' by a court. The process is on to declare him as an proclaimed offender, after which the court can authorise a Red Corner Notice.

Further, the SIT officials said that the Bengaluru court also noted that a chargesheet is not required at this stage for an arrest warrant against Prajwal due to the severity of the charges.

An uncle's plea



Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has requested his nephew Revanna to return to Bengaluru to face interrogation by the SIT.

“I have asked Prajwal to return. Since I am not in direct contact with him, I have made this appeal publicly through the media. I hope he will return. If he respects Deve Gowda and our party workers, he should come back,” said Kumaraswamy, referring to his father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

Prajwal has denied charges that he forced himself on scores of women belonging to different walks of life. Pen drives purportedly showing him having sex emerged amid the ongoing general elections. He is also the BJP-JD(S) Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan in this election.