'Bengaluru closed for North India': Viral post reignites Kannada debate

A social media post stating that “Bengaluru is closed for North India” has gone viral, reigniting debate about the Kannada language row online.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, a user stated: “Bengaluru is closed for North India and neighbouring states who don’t want to learn Kannada. They don’t need Bengaluru if they can’t respect the language and culture.”

The recent post by Babruvahana (@Paarmatma) has garnered significant attention, with over 1,19,000 views, 245 reposts, 1,839 likes, and 704 replies. Reacting to the post, a social media user who claimed to be a “migrant to Bengaluru” said the post might sound a bit harsh.



Also read: ‘Speak in Kannada’: Bengaluru helpline ignores Spaniard’s plea for help

Cosmopolitan culture

“But whenever I see people in Bengaluru completely disregard Kannada as some sort of tribal language and even look down on those who speak Kannada as illiterates, even in corporate offices, I feel very pained. Kannada is a phenomenally rich language that has received the most literary awards, including Sahitya Akademi and Jnanpith awards (sic),” he said.





Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who doesn't want to learn Kannada



They don't need Bengaluru when they can't respect language and culture #Kannada #Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/YNmgQwJToH — ಬಬ್ರುವಾಹನ (@Paarmatma) January 23, 2025

He suggested it was time for Kannadigas to create a movement for Kannada pride in a positive way rather than resorting to a negative backlash. “There is nothing chauvinistic about being proud of one’s language and culture,” he said.

“I am also proud Kannadiga, love Kannada and Bengaluru. Lived in Mumbai many years and Marathi was not forced there. Kannadigas are kind and hospitable. Joy of this city is different cultures living together. Language learning not easy, if necessary people will learn it,” read another comment.

‘Don’t forget their role’

Another social media user expressed a different perspective, stating that Bengaluru exists today because of hardworking people from other states who contributed to its development.

“Today, Bengaluru is here because of hardworking people from other states who put in all the effort to develop this city. Don’t forget that! Now that everything is built, do you want others to leave? Shame on Kannada people and the government of Karnataka for sitting idly by (sic),” he said.

“Karnataka's economy is heavily dependent on Bangalore n outsiders...remember how many became jobless during Covid n wfh…govt almost begged everyone to return…you are more anti-kannada than any outsiders who want the same situation to occur again…investment might stop,” said another user.



Also read: RCB faces ire of Kannada speakers over Hindi social media handle

‘Ready to learn’

Another user, while agreeing to learn Kannada, demanded that the state government hire good teachers to teach Kannada in offices.

“Okay, I'll learn... But ask your government to use Kannada code language to develop applications, and more importantly, ask them to hire good Kannada teachers to teach in offices. Also, ask your government to send all other state people back to their states (sic),” the user stated.

Striking a sarcastic note, another user wrote, “Someone just posted a message in English saying one region of India is closed to people from other regions of India who don’t want to learn Kannada. Reading this post, Britishers would be smiling now.”



(With agency inputs)