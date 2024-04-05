Bengaluru café blast case: NIA questions BJP leader

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is said to have questioned a local BJP leader in Shimoga district on Thursday (April 3) in connection with the Rameswaram Cafe blast case.

According to local reports, NIA sleuths called Sai Prasad, a resident of Tirthahalli taluk, for questioning in connection with the case. Two people have already been arrested. In a statement, the NIA said the agency has been "questioning school and college friends of the two people arrested in the case" without revealing details.

NIA conducted operations across several states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, in connection with the bomb blast case. The central agency conducted an operation 10 days ago in Tirthahalli, Karnataka, raiding houses and shops in Tirthahalli, which led to the seizure of important documents.

A blast ripped through the Bengaluru café on March 1, injuring 9 persons.



