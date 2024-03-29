Bengaluru café blast case: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh bounty on info about accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigating the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case on Friday (March 29) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for sharing information on the two key accused.



Announcing the award, the NIA requested the public to share information on Mussavir Hussain Shazib, who works under the aliases of Shazeb, Md Juned Hussain, and Muhammed Juned Sayed, who was wanted in the Bengaluru café bomb blast case.

The notice also provides information about the accused – his age, height, complexion, preferred dress and preferred places of stay. Apart from these vital pieces of information to help the public identify him, the central agency has informed that Shazib “has been using forged driving licence in the name of Muhammed Juned Sayed or other similar forged ID document to conceal identity”.







Announcing a reward of Rs. 10 lakh for the informer, the NIA said in the notice, “Whosoever provides information leading to the arrest of the above-mentioned accused shall be rewarded.”

A similar bounty has been announced for Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa alias Abdul Matheen Taha, another accused, wanted in the blast case.









The notice was issued a day after the NIA arrested Muzammil Shareef, a key suspect in the blast when the central agency conducted raids in 18 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Thursday (March 28).

An IED blast was carried out at the Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1 which left 9 people injured. Initially, the Congress-led Karnataka government had refused to hand over the investigation to the central agency fearing manipulation of the probe by the BJP government at the centre.

The NIA took over the probe on March 3.