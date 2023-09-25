Bengaluru Bandh: What’s open and what’s closed on Tuesday, September 26

Protesting against the Karnataka government’s decision to release river Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, pro-Kannada organisations have called for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ (Bangalore Bandh) tomorrow, Tuesday, September 25, from 6 am to 6 pm.

The organisations have appealed to schools, colleges, shopkeepers, owners of various commercial establishments, factories, companies and transporters to support their call for a complete shutdown in the city. The bandh is set to affect normal life in Karnataka’s capital.

On Saturday (September 23), bandh was observed in Mandya, the Cauvery heartland. Raising slogans alleging injustice to Mandya, where the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam on the river Cauvery is located, the protesters took out a march.

What state government said

Reacting to the bandh call on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “The state government is committed to protecting the interest of the state. Yet, the Opposition parties are giving a political dimension to the Cauvery issue.”

He added that the state government has made a representation to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) with regard to the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

The Deputy CM further said the bandh will not serve any purpose.

Who has given call for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’?

The official call for shutdown in Bengaluru was given on Saturday (September 23) by farmers and pro-Kannada outfits observing ‘Mandya Bandh.’ The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had on Monday directed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) made such a recommendation last week.

The Supreme Court had also refused to interfere with orders of the CWMA and CWRC directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, following which protests erupted in different parts of the state.

Karnataka has been maintaining that it was not in a position to release water, considering its own requirement for drinking water and irrigation of standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains.

What Opposition parties said

The Opposition parties in the state – BJP, JD(S), AAP have supported the call for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’.

The BJP had staged a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday alleging the failure of the state government with regard to the Cauvery water sharing issue.

Former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, former ministers, sitting MLAs and several other leaders and activists took part in the protest at the Mysore Bank Circle. Holding placards, party flags and empty pitchers, the protesters raised slogans saying Cauvery water belonged to Karnataka.

The leaders were later detained by the police.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said the state government should file a petition in the Supreme Court with a request to send a team of experts to see the ground situation and the water level of the dam.

“In the present situation, when we are unable to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and Mysuru, we are not in a position to release water,” Yediyurappa said.

‘Bengaluru Bandh’: What is working/open on Tuesday?

Hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, Namma Metro operated by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), government offices, banks.

‘Bengaluru Bandh’: What is not working/closed on Tuesday?

Shopping malls, industries, theatres, multiplexes, hotels restaurants, street vendors, app-based taxi services like Ola, Uber, app-based bike services, public transport services, auto-rickshaws.

Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association President Tanveer Pasha said they are supporting ‘Bengaluru Bandh”.

‘Bengaluru Bandh’: Will BMTC, KSRTC buses run on Tuesday?

The state-run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus services are likely to be affected. The staff of BMTC have extended their support to the bandh.

‘Bengaluru Bandh’: What about schools, colleges?

Bengaluru schools and colleges have not yet declared a holiday on Tuesday. The decision is likely to be taken later today (September 25).