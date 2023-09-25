Bengaluru Bandh: Govt denies permission; Section 144 imposed

Ahead of the 'Bengaluru Bandh' call given by pro-Kannada organisations and farmer groups over the river Cauvery water issue on Tuesday (September 26), city police commissioner B Dayanand has said permission for a total shutdown has been denied, citing Supreme Court and High Court judgments.

Addressing a media conference on Monday, Dayanand said Section 144 would be imposed in Bengaluru from 12 am on Tuesday. He added that the decision of denying permission for 'Bengaluru Bandh' had been comunicated to pro-Kannada groups.

He said not more than five people can go together in public as CrPC Section 144 would be in place in Bengaluru. He added that all security measures have been made in the city.

'Karnataka Bandh' on Friday

Amid ongoing protests across Karnataka against releasing river Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two bandhs have been called this week – in Bengaluru tomorrow, and statewide on Friday.

The announcement for the 'Karnataka Bandh' on September 29 was made on Monday, under the banner 'Kannada Okkuta' – led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, days after the 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti', an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organisations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar gave the call for Tuesday's Bengaluru shutdown.

The two bandhs reflect the divide among the farmers and pro-Kannada organisations, and has also now led to confusion about who is supporting the bandh on which day, and whether services will be available tomorrow.

While Shanthakumar has said that they will go ahead with the Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday, Vatal Nagaraj, who has called for a state bandh on Friday, made it clear that Kannada Okkuta is not supporting tomorrow's bandh.

Shanthakumar said they have received support from a number of organisations for their bandh call tomorrow and will go ahead with it.

"We will come in a protest to Bengaluru's Freedom Park and stage a demonstration there with our demands. The state government, the chief minister, will have to receive our memorandum. If there is no proper response to our protest from the government, we will decide on our further course of action," he said.

Calling for a peaceful bandh, he also appealed to the police to take adequate measures to ensure there are no untoward incidents.

Vatal Nagaraj said they had asked 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti' to postpone their bandh call and to observe it together with them on September 29.

"What we have called is Akhanda Karnataka bandh (entire Karnataka bandh) on September 29. It will be observed across the state without leaving any district. Our fight is for entire Karnataka. Kannada Okkuta has organised more than 50 bandhs in the whole state so far," he said, as he questioned why the bandh was called by others only for Bengaluru.

Ola, Uber drivers not supporting 'Bengaluru Bandh'

Meanwhile, Ola-Uber Drivers' Association said it would extend full support for the September 29 Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations but will not support tomorrow's bandh.

"Tomorrow our services will be normal. This decision was taken in a meeting held today in the presence of pro-Kannada and various organisations," the association in a statement said, adding that drivers are in the midst of financial difficulties and they are of the opinion that they cannot afford to lose two days of work.

The Hotel Owner's Association too has decided to withdraw support for the bandh tomorrow, citing confusion, and said all hotels and restaurants will be open.

However, associations and unions operating autos and taxis have extended their complete support for tomorrow's bandh call, and KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation too had asked Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) staff not to bring out any buses from depots from dawn to dusk (6 am to 6 pm).

Metro services are likely to be unaffected by the bandh call and will continue to function as usual.

Most private schools and colleges across the state have already declared a holiday in the wake of the Bengaluru Bandh tomorrow.

BJP supports 'Bengaluru Bandh'

Meanwhile, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Monday said his party would extend cooperation in ensuring that the Bengaluru Bandh is successful.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar of behaving like agents of Tamil Nadu for complying with orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Water Regulation Committee, which the Supreme Court refused to interfere with.

The former chief minister said BJP's new alliance partner JD(S) too will support the bandh and take part in the protest organised by the party on September 27.

"On the Cauvery water dispute, we have had detailed discussions and come to a certain decision. The Bengaluru bandh should be successful without any confusion tomorrow. I appeal to hotel and shop owners and organisations to shut their establishments tomorrow, without giving any different statements – for the sake of maintaining peace and order and in support of Bengaluru's cause," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said that in case anyone by opening shops and hotels tries to create any confusion, they will be responsible for hindrance that will be caused to law and order. "So without heeding to anyone, give full cooperation to bandh." "Our party workers will try to ensure that the bandh is successful and peaceful. I appeal to everyone to cooperate in the success of the bandh," he added.

(With agency inputs)