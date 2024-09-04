Bengaluru Airport now has direct flights to 100 cities. Here is the full list

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) achieved a unique milestone on September 1, when an IndiGo flight to Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur marked its 100th passenger destination to be connected directly from the Karnataka capital.

The KIA, which started operations in May 2008, now directly connects 72 domestic and 28 international destinations.

Destinations in North and West

Among the Indian cities in the north that are connected by direct flights to KIA are Agra, Allahabad, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Gwalior, Indore, Jammu, Jabalpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Srinagar, and Varanasi.

In the west, the destinations connected by direct flights to Bengaluru are Agatti, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Goa (Dabolim), Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Pune, Rajkot (Hirasar), Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Surat, Udaipur, and Vadodara.

Flights to South and East

In the south, KIA has direct flights to Belagavi, Kozhikode, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cochin, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Kurnool, Hubli, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Madurai, Rajahmundry, Salem, Shivamogga, Tirupathi, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Tuticorin, Vidyanagar, Vijayawada, and Vizag.

The eastern cities directly connected by flights to Bengaluru are Agartala, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Darbhanga, Deoghar, Durgapur, Guwahati, Imphal, Jharsuguda, Kolkata, Patna, Port Blair, and Ranchi.

International flights

Besides, KIA has direct flights to the following 29 international destinations: Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok (BKK), Paris, Colombo, Dhaalu, Bangkok (DMK), Doha, Denpasar, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Phuket, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, London-Gatwick, London, Muscat, Male, Munich, Narita, San Francisco, Sharjah, Singapore, and Sydney.

KIA started with 90 lakh passengers in its first year. Now, with two terminals, it is expected to cater to over 400 lakh flyers in the current fiscal year. Over the next decade, the number is expected to cross 850 lakh passengers and 1 million tonnes of cargo.