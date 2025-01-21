Bengaluru | Aero India 2025 to affect flight operations from Feb 5 to 14

Flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru will be temporarily affected from February 5 to 14, in view of upcoming Aero India 2025, Asia’s premier military aviation event.

A passenger advisory was shared by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB).

“Due to airspace closures for a few hours each day from February 5 to 14, commercial flight operations at KIAB/BLR Airport will be impacted. This on account of the upcoming Aero India Show 2025 at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka,” the BIAL stated on Tuesday.



Daily closure of 3 to 6 hours

As per a report in The New Indian Express, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) shared internally said airspace at KIA will be inaccessible during specific time slots on the following dates:

February 5-8: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm

February 9: 9 am to 12 noon

February 10: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm

February 11-12: 12 noon to 3 pm

February 13-14: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm

The BIAL has advised passengers to make note of this and contact their respective airlines for details of revised or updated flight schedules and plan their travel accordingly.

“Please stay updated with travel advisories from traffic enforcement agencies. We request all passengers travelling through BLR airport during this period to plan accordingly for their journey to and from BLR airport,” it added.

The flagship air show 'Aero India' is India's premier aerospace and defence exhibition where global aero vendors and the Indian Air Force enthral spectators with back-to-back aerobatic displays.