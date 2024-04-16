Kannada actor, producer, and director Dwarakish passes away

Renowned Kannada cinema luminary Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, affectionately known as Dwarakish, succumbed to cardiac arrest on Tuesday (April 16).

He was 81, family sources said.



He acted in about 100 films and produced and directed around 50 movies.

Born on August 19, 1942 at Hunsur in Mysuru district, Dwarakish was best known for his comedy roles which made him a household name in the State.

He is also credited with introducing noted Hindi playback singer Kishore Kumar to Kannada film industry with the song ‘Aadu Aata Aadu’.

A diploma holder in mechanical engineering, Dwarakish made his debut in the tinsel town in 1966 by co-producing a "Mamatheya Bandhana" under the banner of Thunga Pictures.

He tasted big success as a producer with his movie "Mayor Muthanna" starring Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and Bharathi in the lead roles.

Condolences pour in

Meanwhile, condolences poured in for Dwarakish.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Dwarakish brought life to roles as a comedian, hero and supporting actor.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said not only as an artist, his unparalleled service to the Kannada film industry as a producer and director is unforgettable.

"He was an asset to Kannada cinema due to his versatile talent, who acted with great actors like Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh", Kumaraswamy, who is also state JD(S) President, said.

BJP state President and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too expressed their sorrow.

(With agency inputs)