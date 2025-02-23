Belagavi row: BJP's Vijayendra warns against insult to Kannada, Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Amid the ongoing border row, the BJP in Karnataka on Sunday condemned any attempts to insult Kannada and the state of Karnataka, calling it an "unpardonable act".

BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra said that those who enjoy the benefits of the state but speak against Kannada and Karnataka cannot be forgiven.

"Insulting Kannada and Karnataka that too within the state is an unpardonable crime. I noticed the statement of Pro-Kannada organisations. We Kannadigas need to raise our voice against such aggression," he told reporters.

Vijayendra was replying to a question on the attack on a KSRTC bus driver and conductor in Belagavi allegedly for not speaking in Marathi.

He urged the state government to take steps to prevent any conspiracy or mischief aimed at undermining Kannada and Karnataka. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)