Your understanding of Kannada is incorrect, no language as tolerant as Kannada: Banu Mushtaq

Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI) International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq said on Monday that people have misunderstood Kannada and Kannadigas.

Mushtaq was speaking at a felicitation gathering for her organised by the Karnataka government at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

She said she is often asked by national media outlets as to why there is intolerance towards other languages in Karnataka.

“And I tell them: Your understanding of Kannada is incorrect. There’s no language as tolerant as Kannada. It is a language that has given a platform to many others.” Mushtaq also said that Kannada language holds the distinction of holding eight Jnanpith awards and one Booker Prize. “That is no small feat,” she added.

The event was presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. CM announced Rs 10 lakh each for both Mushtaq and her English translator Deepa Bhasti of her book 'Heart Lamp'.

The CM also said Mushtaq's books will be made available in all government libraries of Karnataka.

Noting that Karnataka is celebrating Suvarna Sambhrama (Golden Jubilee) year, Mushtaq said the Booker award will add more zest to the celebration.

“This is only the beginning. I offer my infinite gratitude to my land. There are so many stories I still wish to tell — let’s take them to the entire world,” added Mushtaq. PTI

