Bagalkote: Fresh tension after stone-pelting continues despite prohibitory orders

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Feb 20 (PTI) A tense situation prevailed in Bagalkote on Friday as several people took to the streets and allegedly hurled stones at meat shops despite prohibitory orders being in place, prompting police to resort to a mild lathi-charge, police sources said.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said the procession had begun from the old town at about 3.30 pm and was nearing completion when the stone-pelting incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Thursday near a mosque at Kila Oni in Navanagar area.

"There was a shoe rack in mosque and two stones were kept beneath it to support it. One of those stones was used and it fell on our police personnel. No one sustained serious injuries,” he said.

According to the senior official, Tanzeer has been named as the prime accused.

“In the video footage, he is clearly seen pelting two stones. I am making it very clear that only one person pelted stones. No sticks or weapons were used,” Goyal said.

Seven others were arrested for allegedly obstructing police personnel while they were discharging their duty.

The police have registered an FIR on its own under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections for unlawful assembly, rioting, attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, and for intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

"We have arrested eight people including Tanzeer,” the SP said.

“After this incident, the procession continued very peacefully. Leaders from both communities cooperated with us. As a preventive measure, we have clamped prohibitory orders. The situation is under control,” he added.

The accused were identified based on video evidence and strict action has been initiated.

Adequate security arrangements have been made and the situation remains under control, he added.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been imposed in parts of Bagalkote from midnight of February 19 to midnight of February 24.

The restrictions prohibit the assembly of more than four persons in public places. Carrying dangerous weapons, engaging in activities that may endanger public safety, and organising meetings, ceremonies or sit-ins without prior permission have also been barred.

Measures have been taken to maintain law and order in the affected areas.

Tension flared up on Friday morning when a group of youth staged a protest, took out a procession, raised slogans and indulged in stone-pelting, disturbing peace even amid additional security arrangements.

Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Inspector General of Police Northern Range Chetan Singh Rathore reached the spot to take a stock of the situation.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayanasa Bandage accused the Congress government of being "anti-Hindu" and hence people should not expect justice from them.

He annoucned that another procession would be taken out in the town very shortly.

The BJP MP questioned why there was a congregation of over 200 people at the mosque. PTI

