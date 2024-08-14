Ayodhya temple’s Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj denied US visa

The US has reportedly rejected the visa application of Arun Yogiraj, who famously sculpted the Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The sculptor had reportedly submitted all relevant documents and has no idea why he was denied the visa.

Yogiraj had reportedly applied for visa to attend the 12th AKKA World Kannada Conference (WKC 2024) scheduled to be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia, from August 30 to September 1.

The WKC is a bi-annual event held in the US to celebrate the achievements of members of the community and preserve the language and culture.

Yogiraj, who is from Agrahara, Mysuru, is known for several of his works, including a 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, a 12-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, a 21-foot Hanuman statue in KR Nagar, Mysore, and a 15-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

His family legacy as sculptors spans five generations.