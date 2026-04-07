Audit for teenage pregnancies made mandatory in Karnataka

Taking the issue of teenage pregnancy (ages 10–18) in the state seriously, Karnataka government has ordered a mandatory audit of each such case. This order is not just for data collection, but also to protect the health rights of adolescents and support their social empowerment.

Teenage pregnancy is not just a medical problem; it is a serious socio-economic challenge. Teenage mothers face more complications during childbirth, and it can adversely affect the health of the newborn. Most teenage pregnant girls drop out of school midway, which impacts their future employment opportunities. According to the World Health Organization, about 50% of teenage pregnancies are unintended. The issue is also linked to the persistence of child marriage in the state.

Mandatory audit implementation

The government has put in place a systematic mechanism to address this issue at its root. All pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 18 must be mandatorily audited by Taluk Health Officers.

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Such cases, whether reported in government or private health institutions, must be recorded on the Reproductive and Child Health Portal. This is aimed at ensuring transparency and accuracy in data.

Role of audit committee

A committee has been formed to ensure proper implementation at the field level. The Taluk Health Officer will serve as the chairperson, with members including the Medical Officer of the Primary Health Centre, health inspectors, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and school representatives.

This committee will examine the root causes of each case. Beyond medical reports, it will assess the girl’s social and family background, age at marriage, educational status, awareness of reproductive health, access to and use of contraceptives, and overall socio-economic conditions. It will also check whether she has previously accessed services under the National Kishore Swasthya Programme.

The report will not only review the case but also recommend measures to prevent similar instances in the future. These include counselling and training on adolescent health through “Friendship Centres”, early identification and monitoring of school dropouts and girls from migrant families, and counselling and legal assistance for safe abortion in emergencies.

Supervision at various levels

The implementation of the order will be monitored at multiple levels. At the district level, it will be overseen by the District Health and Family Welfare Officer, while at the state level, monitoring will be carried out by the Deputy Director (RKSK) and the Director of the National Health Mission (NHM).

District Collectors have been directed to periodically review the progress of the programme.

Instructions to maintain confidentiality

Protecting the privacy of adolescents is of utmost importance, and the order directs that all records be kept confidential. This is intended to safeguard the social dignity of those affected.

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All activities will be carried out using existing funds under the National Health Mission, ensuring no additional financial burden on the state government.

Eagle eye on private hospitals

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Karnataka has also issued guidelines making it mandatory to report cases of pregnancy involving girls below 18 admitted to private hospitals under the POCSO Act.

According to the guidelines, if a minor reports a pregnancy at any private hospital, the treating doctor must immediately inform the Special Child Police Unit or the local police station. In addition, a report must be filed with the Child Helpline and the District Child Protection Unit.

The government has warned that legal action will be taken against hospitals and doctors if such cases are concealed or not reported. Under Section 19(1) of the POCSO Act, failure to report an offence is punishable. Under Section 21(2), the head of the institution can face imprisonment of up to one year along with a fine.

Medical institutions have been directed to fully cooperate with investigating authorities while maintaining patient confidentiality.