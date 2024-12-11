Atul Subhash suicide: No FIR against UP judge accused of bribery

Though the explosive allegations made against an Uttar Pradesh judge and a court officer by a Bengaluru-based techie in his suicide note have sparked nationwide outrage, no case has been filed against them so far.

Atul Subhash, 34, was found hanging at his Bengaluru residence on Monday (December 9). An employee at a Bengaluru-based private company, Subhash left behind a 26-page suicide note in which he accused his estranged wife and her family of having pushed him to take the drastic step.

The note, addressed to the Supreme Court and High Court, also accused Uttar Pradesh Family Court Judge Rita Kaushik of demanding bribes and delivering biased verdicts and court officer Peshkar Madhav of being complicit in the crime.

Judge sought Rs 5 lakh for case: Suicide note



Subhash’s death note detailed systemic corruption within the Principal Family Court in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. He accused judge Kaushik of colluding with her court officer, Peshkar Madhav, to extort money from litigants. Madhav allegedly demanded at least Rs 50 in bribes from every petitioner, while Kaushik herself allegedly sought Rs 5 lakh in one of Subhash’s cases. Subhash claimed that his refusal to pay the bribe resulted in adverse judgments against him.

Despite these serious allegations, no case has been filed against Kaushik or Madhav. This glaring omission has raised suspicions about widespread corruption in the judiciary. Citizens have questioned why Subhash’s detailed complaints have not been acted upon, especially when they highlight an issue as grave as corruption in the judiciary.



Selective police action?



While the Marathahalli Police in Bengaluru registered a case against Subhash’s wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family based on his brother’s complaint, they seem to have conspicuously ignored the corruption allegations against Kaushik. This selective focus has fuelled public anger, with many accusing the police of shielding powerful figures in the judiciary.

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, Whitefield DCP Shivakumar Gunare said that a case related to the suicide incident has been filed by Marathahalli Police. While the investigation is yet to begin, a team has already been formed under the leadership of Marathahalli Police Station PSI. After conducting a site inspection, the accused will be summoned for questioning, he said.



‘Victim’s brother hadn’t named judge in complaint’



Asked why no FIR has been filed against the judge from Jaunpur despite Subhash naming her in his suicide note, Gunare said that the deceased’s brother, in his complaint, had only named his sister-in-law and her family members as accused.

“The case was registered based on the complaint filed by Subhash’s brother. In that complaint, he mentioned only Subhash’s wife and her family members. That is why only those individuals have been named in the FIR,” he said.



Systemic harassment



Subhash, in his suicide note, also said that he was under immense pressure due to the multiple cases filed against him by his wife in Uttar Pradesh. These included allegations of murder, sexual misconduct, financial harassment, domestic violence, and dowry harassment. Subhash was forced to travel frequently from Bengaluru to Uttar Pradesh for court hearings, further exacerbating his mental distress.

Adding to his woes, Subhash was denied access to his four-and-a-half-year-old son for two years. He spent much of the past year embroiled in legal battles, with his wife reportedly demanding Rs 3 crore as part of a divorce settlement.



Public outcry and #JusticeForAtul campaign



Subhash’s tragic death has triggered a social media campaign under the hashtag #JusticeForAtul. Friends, family, and activists have joined the movement, calling for a thorough investigation into the judicial corruption allegations and systemic harassment that led to his demise.



The case has become a rallying point for discussions on judicial accountability and the treatment of men in legal disputes. As police continue their investigation, the focus remains on whether the judiciary will address these serious allegations or sidestep the growing public demand for justice.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)



