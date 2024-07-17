As Nasscom raises ‘concerns’ over Kannadiga quota Bill, Andhra woos companies to Vizag

What Karnataka might face if it goes ahead with the Bill to reserve private sector jobs for Kannadigas was somewhat evident on Wednesday (July 17) when tech trade association Nasscom raised “serious concerns” about the proposal and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh promptly offered them “best-in-class facilities” in Vizag to relocate.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, was cleared by the Karnataka cabinet on Monday and is likely to be placed before the Assembly on Thursday. It mandates 50 per cent reservation for administrative posts and 75 per cent for non-administrative posts for Kannadigas in private industries.

Nasscom’s warning

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group primarily serving the Indian tech sector, said in a statement on X that such “restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce”.

“The bill’s provisions threaten to drive away companies, and stifle startups, especially when more global firms (GCCs) are looking to invest in the state. At the same time, the restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce,” Nasscom said in the statement.