Arrest warrant against Robin Uthappa for alleged PF fraud in company he runs

An arrest warrant has been issued against former India cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged fraud related to contributions to the provident fund of employees working at a clothing company he runs, a media report said on Saturday (December 21).

It is said that he could face arrest if he does not pay the dues of almost Rs 24 lakh by December 27, according to a report in NDTV.

Uthappa is a director of the company Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd based in Bengaluru.

The news report quotes the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Sadakshari Gopal Reddy in the arrest warrant issued on December 4 that the company did not remit ₹23,36,602, which is to be recovered from Uthappa.

The company is accused of deducting provident fund from the employees’ salaries but not depositing the amount in their PF accounts. The arrest warrant also states that the PF office is unable to settle the accounts of the poor workers due to non-remittance of dues by the company.

Uthappa represented India in 59 international matches and was also a prominent player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is now a TV commentator, and is settled in Dubai.