Anyone can protest, but no one should damage public property: Siddaramaiah on vandalism of shops

Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Asserting that signboards in Karnataka should display information in Kannada, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday issued a warning against taking the law into one's own hands, saying anyone can protest but no one should cause damage to government or public property.

He was reacting to the large-scale vandalism in Bengaluru on Wednesday by activists of the pro- Kannada outfit Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (T A Narayana Gowda faction) targeting shops and business establishments which did not display Kannada signboards, advertisements and name plates.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) is seeking 60 per cent space on signboards for Kannada displays.

Condemning the vandalism, CM Siddaramaiah said, "We are not opposed to protests. We will not oppose anyone who raises their voice against injustice or seek justice, but will take action against those who take the law into their hands." Speaking to reporters here, he said he has called a meeting of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and police officials with the Home Minister to discuss implementation of rules regarding Kannada displays on signboards.

"Kannada boards are a must. This is Kannada nadu and the boards should be in Kannada here. We are not opposed to other languages, but Kannada should be prominent," he added.

A magistrate court in Bengaluru has sent over 29 Kannada activists, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president T A Narayana Gowda, who were arrested following yesterday's vandalism, to 14 days' judicial custody till January 10.

Asked if the government would withdrew cases against the pro-Kannada activists, the chief minister reiterated that no one should take the law into their hands and the government is not opposed to peaceful protests.

To a question on Kannada activists accusing the government of taking action against those fighting for the Kannada cause, and that they would teach Congress a lesson in the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "We have not stopped them from protesting, but we have taken action against those who have taken the law into their hands... Election thing, let's see when it comes; the government is here to maintain law and order." Stating that one's conduct or behaviour should not disturb or harm others, the CM said, "Anyone can protest, but no one should cause damage to government or public property and take the law into one's own hands." PTI

