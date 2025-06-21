Amit Shah asks Karnataka BJP leaders to work unitedly forgetting past differences

Bengaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) Foreseeing "good opportunities" for the party in the days ahead, senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for unity among Karnataka leaders, forgetting all past differences.

The call came amid internal differences and factional rifts in the BJP state unit.

Shah made the remarks during his meeting with state party leaders here on June 20, and it was revealed by Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday.

Shah was in the city to inaugurate the Adichunchanagiri University (ACU) Bengaluru campus, BGS Medical College and Hospital.

"Yesterday (June 20) along with some of our senior leaders, I met Amit Shah ji and held a detailed discussion for about 20-25 minutes regarding ongoing developments in the state. Since the Congress government came to power, the divide and rule policy it has adapted, and how this administration has become a curse for farmers and the poor was discussed, and he listened to us patiently," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Shah asked the state BJP leaders to work unitedly, forgetting past differences.

"He (Shah) has given us a message that the party has good opportunities in the days ahead and all the leaders in the state, forgetting all the differences, should work unitedly. Only then the karyakartas will feel respected and people will also trust us," he added.

A section of leaders have been critical of Vijayendra and opposed to his presidency, accusing him of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress. They have also criticised him and his father -- veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, for trying to keep the party under their clutches.

With BJP having a bigger responsibility as an opposition, Vijayendra said, he explained to Shah about the functioning and activities of the party, and how they have been successful in exposing the ruling Congress before the people.

"He (Shah) expressed happiness and asked us to work together," he said.

Asked about whether he would continue as the state president, Vijayendra said, "Let's see. Our's is a national party. I'm confident that after obtaining opinions from all district presidents and leaders, a final decision will be taken soon." He said he has been fulfilling the responsibility given to him with diligence, as a karyakarta.

To a question about the possible return of expelled veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa into the party, the BJP chief said there has been no discussion on this matter, both at the state and the national level.

"Everyone wants to work unitely. If anyone wants to return understanding their mistakes, it will be discussed in the party forum and a decision will be taken. It will be decided by the national leaders. As of now this matter is not before us," he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)