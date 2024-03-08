Bengaluru water crisis: Govt bans use of drinking water to wash cars, gardening

Faced with a serious water shortage, residents in Bengaluru have been told not to waste drinking water on cleaning vehicles, gardening and any recreational purpose.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has also banned the use of potable water for construction, road works, cleaning public spaces and water fountains.

Water curbs

Cinema halls and malls in Bengaluru, a city with 14 million people besides a floating population, have been told not to use drinking water for any purpose other than human consumption.

“It is important to meet the drinking water needs of the population. Given that the monsoon has failed and the groundwater levels have plunged, it is important to limit the use of drinking water,” a BWSSB order said.

Those violating the order will be fined ₹5,000. Repeat offenders will be asked to pay an additional fine of ₹500.