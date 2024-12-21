Ambedkar Row: Karnataka Minister says Amit Shah 'bitten by rabid dog'

Kalaburagi, Dec 21 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on B R Ambedkar and alleged that he was "bitten by a rabid dog".

Addressing reporters here, the Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology said, "I don't know whether I will get a place in Heaven if I chant the name of God in seven births but by chanting the name of Ambedkar in this birth we will get political, social, economic equality and a life of self-esteem." Taking a dig at the Union Home Minister, Kharge said his problem is that Ambedkar and equality are not in his thoughts. These things are missing in his philosophy and ideology.

"The more Ambedkar and Basava philosophy grow, the RSS ideology will diminish." "He is bitten by a rabid dog," Kharge added, while slamming Shah.

Shah had earlier accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, asserting its malicious campaign after the discussion on Constitution "established" the opposition party as being "anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation". The Union minister also accused the Congress of adopting the tactic of "misrepresenting and distorting" statements. PTI

