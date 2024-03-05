Alert after threat mail warns of blasts in Karnataka

A mail warning bomb explosions in Bengaluru has left the city police on their toes. The explosion will rock the entire city, the mail, which surfaced on Tuesday (March 5), said.

The mail has been addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. The mail was allegedly sent by someone named Shahid Khan. The email warned of explosions targeting officials at 2.48 pm on Saturday.



The email also sought a ransom of Rs 20 crore, failing which the city would witness explosions.

(Details awaited)