After viral jail photo, new clip shows actor Darshan on a video call

Adding more fire to rumours that actor Dashan Thoogudeepa is getting special treatment in jail, a new video has emerged where he is seen engaged in a video call.

Darshan, who is facing murder charges, is currently lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

In the latest video, he is seen speaking with a man in a yellow t-shirt who asks about the actor’s wellbeing.

The Federal has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

What the video shows

According to reports, the video begins with the man in the yellow t-shirt smiling at another on the other side of the line. The second man soon moves away and hands over the phone to Darshan. A cheerful Dashan greets the man in the yellow t-shirt. The latter asks the actor if he had had food. Darshan smiles and nods in the assertive. After a little more talk the two wave goodbye to each other and end the call.

Viral photo of actor relaxing

The 25-second video has surfaced a day after a photo of the Kannada actor allegedly relaxing inside jail premises went viral on social media. In the photo, Darshan is seen sitting in what looks like a park with a cigarette and a glass of beverage in his hands. Three other men including gangster Wilson Garden Naga and his manager are also seen with him.

Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan is among 17 people arrested for the murder of his fan Renukaswamy. The 33-year-old fan was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death by Darshan and his accomplices for allegedly sending obscene message to the actor’s friend Pavitha Gowda, also an accused in the case. Renukaswamy’s body was found near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru on June 9.