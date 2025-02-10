Aero India 2025 | IAF metal birds leave audience spellbound on inaugural day

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) The metal birds of the Indian Air Force soared with a thunderous roar in the clean sky marking the beginning of the 15th edition of the biennial Aero India 2025 here on Monday.

The audience were left spellbound as the aircraft performed breathtaking manoeuvres in mid-air at the Yelahanka Air Force station.

The five-day event is considered one of the biggest such shows in Asia where several countries and firms take part and showcase their products and prowess in the aerospace sector.

Leading the team, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh took part in the first sortie of the event with the Tejas formation. He flew in the combat aircraft Tejas, indigenously developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The Shakti formation by the women pilots who flew Rafale, demonstrated the increasing role of women in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The audience were awestruck as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the IAF displayed various formations.

Using the BAE Systems Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, the team flew nine aircraft in close formation.

The SKAT drew a tri-colour and a heart pierced by the cupid's arrow.

Other manoeuvres that won accolades were Varun formation by the Indian Navy, the arrow formation by the Jaguar aircraft and Trishul formation by the three Sukhoi aircraft.

The HAL's Light Utility Helicopters too impressed the visitors with their aerobatics. These helicopters have been quite helpful for the defence forces deployed in high-altitude locations.

The interesting aspect of this event is that the US combat aircraft Lockheed Martin F35 and Russia's Sukhoi-SU-57 are taking part in the Aero India show together.

"For the first time in history, Aero India 2025 will witness the participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft - the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II," a government statement said.

It marks a milestone in global defence collaboration and technological advancement, offering aviation enthusiasts and defence experts an unparalleled prospect to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes, it added.

According to Defence officials, the F-35 will be for a static display during the biennial show. PTI