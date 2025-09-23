Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody banished from Dakshina Kannada for a year

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 23 (PTI) The Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued an externment order, banishing activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody from the district for one year.

The order was issued by the Puttur Assistant Commissioner (AC) and directs Thimarody to relocate to Raichur district.

According to the order, Thimarody can enter this district only when required by police or court notices. Legal representation for the matter was provided by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bantwal, on behalf of the police, and by counsel for Thimarody.

Thimarody has the option to file a review of the transfer order with the government or the High Court if needed.

The administration stated that the transfer is effective immediately and is in accordance with existing procedures.

According to the district officials, the decision was taken following various hurdles in the way of the investigation in the Dharmasthala case, which is being carried out by the Special Investigating Team.

Earlier in the day, the SIT officials unearthed a money trail involving close associates of Thimarody.

A few days back, a dagger and fire arm were also found in his house. PTI

