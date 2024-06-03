Action against Karnataka minister only after SIT probe: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday (June 3) said that action against minister B Nagendra, accused of corruption, will be taken only after getting a report from the Special Investigation Team.

He also made it clear that the BJP had no business to give an ultimatum to the government to sack Nagendra from the government.

Nagendra is facing charges over illegal money transfer from a state-run corporation. One of its officers committed suicide and left behind a note alleging large-scale corruption.

Waiting for SIT report: CM

Nagendra, the minister for Scheduled Tribes welfare, is in charge of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corp Ltd.



"I have not sought the resignation (of Nagendra). The Special Investigation Team (SIT) report has not come yet, it has been constituted only a couple of days ago. Let's see what they will give in their report,” the chief minister told the media.

“Once they submit their report, we will take a decision," he added.

No explanation, yet

Asked if he had sought an explanation from Nagendra, Siddaramaiah said: "I have not yet asked. I will have to go through the preliminary report. After going through the report, we will decide."

The BJP has threatened to launch state-wide protests if Nagendra is not ousted from the ministry by June 6.

"Who are they to give us an ultimatum? The opposition party is to protest against injustice, but they (BJP) won't protest against injustice, they protest by speaking lies," Siddaramaiah said.

The suicide

The illegal money transfer came to light after accounts superintendent at the corporation, Chandrashekhar P, died by suicide on May 26, leaving behind a death note.

The note said an unauthorised transfer of ₹187 crore belonging to the corporation took place from its bank account. From that, ₹88.62 crore was illegally moved to various accounts belonging to IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

The state government on Friday set up an SIT team headed by Manish Kharbikar, the Additional Director General of Police, Economic Offences, to probe the entire episode.