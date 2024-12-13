'Above normal' rains in Karnataka this year, 133 people dead: Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 13 (PTI) Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday that 133 people have died this year due to "above-normal" rains in the state.

He also outlined the government's efforts to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions, noting that the state frequently faces natural disasters due to heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.

"The state has received 20 per cent above-normal rainfall this year, but it was uneven, with some areas receiving less rain. A total of 133 people have lost their lives due to rains and related incidents in the state this year, and Rs 5 lakh compensation has been paid to the families of the deceased, totalling Rs 6.64 crore," Gowda said.

Further, 714 livestock losses have been reported, with compensation of Rs 1.20 crore paid, he added.

"Kharif crops were damaged across nearly 1.6 lakh hectares, with Rs 94.94 crore in compensation paid. Meanwhile, Rabi crops on over 1.45 lakh hectares also suffered damage, and compensation of Rs 112.17 crore is being processed," he said.

Additionally, 20,893 houses were damaged due to rains, including 3,200 that were completely destroyed, the minister said, adding, the government has paid Rs 82.20 crore as compensation for damaged houses.

Gowda said the total compensation for rain-related damages this year amounts to Rs 297 crore, with Rs 80.47 crore allocated for repairing public infrastructure.

Furthermore, as a permanent measure to prevent landslides, six districts -- Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru-- have been identified as "landslide-prone", with 863 gram panchayats flagged by the national geological survey.

Gowda said Rs 425 crore has been allocated for landslide prevention in these districts, with Rs 116 crore earmarked for 152 works under the first phase.

For "flood prevention", Rs 184 crore has been allocated, with 259 projects to be taken up across the state, he added.

In Bengaluru, 856 kilometres of primary and secondary stormwater drains, along with 200 kilometres of tertiary drains, have been identified for flood mitigation. Of these, 750 kilometres have been remodelled, while 350 kilometres remain pending. The government plans to complete the remaining 350 kilometres within a year at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore, he said.

Additionally, Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to the BWSSB for building underground drainage systems to prevent sewage from mixing with rainwater, Gowda added.

"These projects will be taken up as one-time, end-to-end solutions," Gowda said, adding that Rs 3,000 crore for Bengaluru flood mitigation will be sourced from the World Bank. PTI

