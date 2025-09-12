8 killed in Hassan after truck ploughs into Ganesha procession

Eight people were killed and more than 20 people injured when a truck ploughed into a Ganesha immersion procession at a village in Hassan district late Friday night (September 12).

According to locals, the accident happened when villagers of Mosale Hosahalli were carrying out the Ganesh immersion procession on National Highway 373. While trying to avoid a bike, the truck lost control, jumped over the road divider, and crashed into the crowd participating in the procession.

At least eight people died on the spot. More than 20 people sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to a hospital in Hassan.

MP Shreyas Patel, who rushed to the accident site, said: “This is a very unfortunate incident. Arrangements are being made to ensure proper treatment for the injured. This tragedy should never have happened. Only after proper investigation will the exact cause be known.”

MLA HD. Revanna also visited the spot, reviewed the situation, and gathered information from officials.

(The story was first published in The Federal Karnataka)