6 Bills pending with Karnataka governor Gehlot: Minister HK Patil

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Thursday said at least six bills are pending with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

These six bills, Patil said, are in the stage of correspondence between his department and the Governor’s office.

The minister’s reaction came after the Governor returned the Karnataka Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Ordinance-2024 regarding 60 per cent usage of Kannada language in signboards.

There are a few bills pending with the Governor, who has sought some details, the minister said adding that his department is providing them.

“Since there is a correspondence going on between the parliamentary affairs department and the Governor's office, there is nothing I should discuss at this point in time,” Patil said.

The minister further said, “We had sent 19 bills out of which six are yet to come (with his assent). He (Gehlot) has sent back some bills seeking details while he is yet to respond to a few others.” Patil, however, clarified that the Governor returned the bills. Instead, he has only sought some details. They are pending since last session, he added.

“For example, we wanted to set up Yallamma Gudda Development Board. So, the Governor has asked for some details. So, we furnished all those information. He had also sought details about the Bombay Public Trust Act, which we have provided,” Patil explained.

Regarding the Governor returning the Karnataka Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Ordinance-2024, the minister said it was returned due to a ‘technical issue’.

“In my understanding it is just technical issue. Even the Governor in his clarification has said that this should be passed in the legislature. Since the ordinance came up after we announced a date (to conduct the legislature session), it has to tabled in the legislature again,” Patil added. PTI

