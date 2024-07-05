56 food vendors in Bengaluru given training on hygiene, healthy cooking practices

Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Seeking to educate street vendors on hygiene and healthy cooking, US-based Arogya World, a global health non-profit organisation, working to prevent diseases through health education and lifestyle changes in India, organised its first session with 56 food vendors on July 5 here.

Called MyThali, the initiative will train around 50 food vendors in 12 sessions spread over July and August. In total, it aims to reach out to 500 street vendors in Bengaluru.

“Arogya World’s MyThali initiative is a crucial step towards improving the health and wellbeing of citizens. By educating street vendors on healthy cooking practices, we are not only supporting Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)’s ‘Eat Right India’ initiative but also paving the way for a healthier future for all,” said Meghana Pasi, head of MyThali programme, Arogya World.

One of the participants in today’s session, Govindraju, who has been cooking, working both as a caterer and street food vendor in Bengaluru for nearly 40 years, said the session was very informative.

“I am very happy to be a part of the session. I saw a lot of healthy practices that I also follow. I've never used Palm oil for cooking and I know that a lot of others do. That’s why there is much need for sessions like this,” added Govindraju.

The session on July 5 saw constant back and forth communication between the street vendors and the trainers.

Vendors were educated on healthier cooking methods, healthy eating, reduction of oil and salt usage, safe oil reuse practices, and the impact of unhealthy eating on Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Some of them were already aware of the health hazards of eating high salt and fried foods. Many acknowledged that their customers ask for healthier options, motivating them to find ways to provide these.

“We are doing this in collaboration with another NGO, Nidan. Each vendor was given a training certificate, and an informative flyer that condensed the session into easy tips for quick reference,” added Pasi. PTI

