5 members of Karnataka family commit suicide over harassment by money lenders

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Nov 27 (PTI) Five members of a family were found dead in Sadashivanagar here in a suspected case of a suicide pact, police said on Monday.

Financial problems and alleged harassment by money lenders are believed to be the reason behind the extreme step.

Police have registered a case of murder and abetment to commit suicide against seven people including the deceased couple -- Gharib Sab (aged 46) and wife Sumaiya (33) -- for strangling their children -- Hazira (14), Mohammed Subhan (11) and Mohammed Muneer (9) on Sunday evening.

The other accused are: Khalandar, his daughter Sania, son Shahbaz, their neighbour Shabana and her daughter Sania.

Police also obtained a video made by Gharib Sab before hanging himself, requesting state Home Minister G Parameshwara and police officers to punish those who forced them to take the drastic step.

Sab said in the video that he hailed from Lakkenahalli village in Shira Taluk of Tumakuru. He was selling 'Kabab' for a livelihood.

Sab was living in abject poverty and had borrowed money from many people, including Khalandar, who allegedly used to harass him and his family members.

Reacting to the incident, Parameshwara mourned the deaths, and said he will get the matter thoroughly investigated. (PTI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)