    • The Federal
    Passenger bus crash in Indonesia kills at least 16 people, official says
    x
    The victims, said to be labourers, were travelling from Chikkaballapur to Ajjavara on the two-wheeler. Representational image: iStock

    4 killed in bike-tipper collision in Chikkaballapura

    The incident occurred when a bike carrying four people collided with a tipper

    Agencies
    26 Dec 2025 7:17 AM IST

    Chikkaballapura (Karnataka) Dec 25 (PTI) Four people died in a road accident near Ajjavara Gate here on Thursday night, police sources said.

    The incident occurred when a bike carrying four people collided with a tipper, they said.

    The victims, said to be labourers, were travelling from Chikkaballapur to Ajjavara on the two-wheeler.

    Police visited the spot and investigation is on. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
    KarnatakaRoad accidents
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X