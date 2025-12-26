4 killed in bike-tipper collision in Chikkaballapura
Chikkaballapura (Karnataka) Dec 25 (PTI) Four people died in a road accident near Ajjavara Gate here on Thursday night, police sources said.
The incident occurred when a bike carrying four people collided with a tipper, they said.
The victims, said to be labourers, were travelling from Chikkaballapur to Ajjavara on the two-wheeler.
Police visited the spot and investigation is on. PTI
