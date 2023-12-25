35 cases of COVID-19's JN.1 variant detected in Karnataka: Health Minister

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said about 35 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the state so far.

A few recent deaths because of comorbidities along with COVID infection, too were found to be infected by JN.1, he said, the new sub-variant's infection spread is neither surprising or a sudden development, and asked people not to worry, but to be cautious and take precautions.

"We will share the detailed information tomorrow, exact figures, along with the breakup, as we have the COVID related cabinet sub-committee meeting. According to the report we have got, there are around 35 JN.1 positive cases in the state," Rao said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, most of the cases are in Bengaluru, along with places like Mysuru among others.

"This was expected, as JN.1 is most prevalent and is spreading across the world now. The WHO, central government and the state government has been speaking about JN.1 infections...we had information about JN.1 infections, but for confirmation genome sequencing was done and through that we have come to know about 35 cases," he said, adding that the exact ratio and details will be shared later.

The state government's Cabinet sub-committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on further measures to be taken to manage COVID-19 situation in the state.

Suggesting that there is no need to worry about JN.1 cases, the Minister reiterated there are no restrictions or guidelines regarding any activities or celebrations like New Year or gathering of people, anywhere.

"Anyhow, the cabinet sub-committee will discuss tomorrow the recommendations made by the TAC and decide what further measures need to be taken and will let you know. As of now there are no guidelines restricting any activities or celebrations or gathering of people," he added.

Pointing out that most of the cases according to his information were under home isolation and a very few were in hospital, Rao said details like age, travel history and the place they belong to will be shared tomorrow.

Without sharing further details, he said, "a few recent deaths because of comorbidities along with COVID infection -- they too were found to be infected by JN.1." Reiterating that JN.1 infections were expected, Rao said, "no one should feel that it is a surprise or a sudden development...existing guidelines to control its spread are continuing as of now, in case any changes are made they will be made known. No need to worry, but remain cautious and take precautions." PTI

